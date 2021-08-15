Business Break
Chambers Co. School District ends first week with 31 positive COVID cases

((Source: Chambers County School District))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has provided an update on the number of positive coronavirus cases in the system.

From the start of school on Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13 at 9 a.m., a total of 22 students and nine employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says updates on positive cases will be provided every Friday throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

