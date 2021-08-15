Business Break
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper holds cleanup event in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Environmental nonprofit organization Chattahoochee Riverkeeper hosted another cleanup event Saturday.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper partnered with a group of 100 Fort Benning soldiers to clean up a stretch of Bull Creek. Bull Creek is the main tributary of the Chattahoochee River in our area and has many issues with trash accumulation.

The organization collects weekly water samples, monitors industrial storm water compliance, and installs and maintain trash traps throughout the watershed.

Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Employees at Piedmont Columbus Regional face termination if they refuse to be vaccinated
Employees at Piedmont Columbus Regional face termination if they refuse to be vaccinated
