Chattahoochee Riverkeeper holds cleanup event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Environmental nonprofit organization Chattahoochee Riverkeeper hosted another cleanup event Saturday.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper partnered with a group of 100 Fort Benning soldiers to clean up a stretch of Bull Creek. Bull Creek is the main tributary of the Chattahoochee River in our area and has many issues with trash accumulation.

The organization collects weekly water samples, monitors industrial storm water compliance, and installs and maintain trash traps throughout the watershed.

