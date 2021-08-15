Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.

(Amaya Graham / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an evening shooting along 13th Avenue and Virginia Street.

Officers and investigators are on scene. There is no word on any injuries or what led up to the shooting.

(Amaya Graham / WTVM)

News Leader 9 has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Columbus Chick-fil-A moving to drive-thru only due to staffing shortages
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Two injured following shooting outside LaGrange nightclub
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
LaGrange police investigating vehicle struck by gunfire on Heritage Rd.
Auburn 2040 meetings paused amid rising COVID cases