Advertisement

Fred a Tropical Storm Again

Anna’s Tropical Forecast
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning, with a closed center of circulation, Fred was classified as a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

With Fred slowly getting better organized, we are still seeing some uncertainty when it comes to the exact timing of this system. We could see some of the outermost bands of Fred rolling into the valley as early as tomorrow evening, but if this system slows we could see them moving in as late as Tuesday morning.

Over the coming hours we will get new data in on Fred and can better analyze and fine-tune the timing forecast.

Impacts wise we have the potential to see heavy rainfall with isolated rainfall amounts as high as 3.5″, intervals of gusty winds up to 35 mph, and we cannot rule out the threat of a few isolated tropical tornadoes. Remember that tropical tornadoes are usually brief, weak, and spin-up and dissipate quickly.

The center of Fred is forecast to move through the valley on Tuesday, and we will see some rainfall and windy conditions around the center of this system.

However, Fred is extremely lopsided with much of the thunderstorm activity offset to the north and east of the center of circulation. With that being the case, we will see the rain and storms well ahead of the true center of Fred.

Stay with us as we continue to monitor Fred very closely around the clock. We will post frequent updates online, on social media, and on our weather app.

Download our FREE WTVM Weather App Here: http://onelink.to/stormteam9

