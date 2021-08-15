Business Break
Fred’s Track Shifts Eastward

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred(Anna Sims)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stormy early week is in store for much of the Valley as Tropical Storm Fred approaches form the south. Monday morning should not feature any problems other than a few scattered showers, it will become breezy into the afternoon with showers/storms spreading northward into the area by late afternoon. The PM commute will be a bit wetter with continued breezy conditions, no major impacts, but take it slow per usual in any wet weather. The main impacts of Fred will roll in Monday evening into the overnight hours, and through Tuesday morning. Main threats will include heavy rain and gusty winds up to 45MPH, especially in our eastern Alabama counties. There will also be a spin up tornado threat Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, albeit a lower threat we will be closely watching the radar. I’d plan for a slower commute Tuesday morning as isolated power outages, and down tree limbs might cause some issues, but we are not expecting widespread damage any means. Stay with Storm Team 9 as we update the timing and impacts over the next 24 hours or so.

