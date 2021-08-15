One person dead following 13th Ave. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. along 13th Avenue near Virginia Street.

One person was transported to an area hospital and later died, according to CPD Chief of Staff Katina Williams.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots and saw many people standing in the street while the person was on the ground.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. Officers and investigators are on scene.

(Amaya Graham / WTVM)

