One person injured after Ogletree St. shooting in LaGrange

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to Dollar General at 200 Colquitt Street in reference to a subject shot. After police arrived, it was determined that the 34-year-old individual had been shot in the 800 block of South Ogletree Street.

Detectives then went to that location and began an investigation. After interviews, it was determined that an altercation took place which resulted in shots being fired.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to called the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Any information given can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

