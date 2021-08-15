Business Break
Organization provides school supplies for in-patient kids at Columbus hospital

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Joppa’s Temple Grand Lodge of Georgia provided tennis shoes and school supplies to in-patient children of Piedmont Columbus Regional Saturday afternoon.

Children that couldn’t go school shopping were able to receive back-to-school supplies and a free pair of shoes. Several lodge organizations came together to gather these school supplies.  

Sanitation wipes were also donated to nurses. The lodge encourages people in need to reach out .

“It’s a grateful feeling for us. Any time you can put a smile on a child’s face or a kid’s face and give them something and they’re not expecting it, it’s almost like Santa Claus coming again. It makes them feel joyful and excited and it gives them something to look forward to.” said Andre Wedner, Grand Junior Warden.

Dick’s Sporting Goods assisted the organization with a donation of 100 pairs of tennis shoes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

