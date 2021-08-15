Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford

Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department
Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford Battalion Chief’s quick action saved a man’s life Saturday afternoon after the lift the man was on caught fire.

Oxford firefighters said at 2:50 they responded to a call at Hooligans Harley Davidson on Davis Loop to a man on a lift that had caught fire. The lift had made contact with the power lines and the man was trapped approximately 25 feet off the ground.

Fire crews said when they arrived there was no way to get the man from the lift until the power was cut off.

OFD personnel made the decision to create a makeshift life safety net out of a tent. As the fire grew the man decided to jump, and that jump saved his life.

The man was flown to UAB with a leg injury and smoke inhalation.

Oxford Fire posted: Hats off to Battalion Chief Curtis Cupp whose quick thinking saved this man’s life.

At 2:50 pm this afternoon OFD responded to a call at Hooligans Harley Davidson on Davis Loop to a man on a lift had made...

Posted by Oxford Fire Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved

Most Read

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student dies
One person dead following 13th Ave. shooting in Columbus
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
CPD investigating deadly Samson Ave. shooting
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Latest News

Barbour Co. Schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
Suspect sought in LaGrange stabbing
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student dies