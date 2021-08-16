Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama schools report 5,970 COVID-19 cases already this school year

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Thursday, school districts in Alabama had reported 5,970 cases to the state already this school year, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

More detailed information, including a breakdown by school district, isn’t expected to be released until the Alabama COVID-19 schools dashboard is updated in mid-September.

It is mandatory for school principals and nurses to report all suspected and diagnosed COVID-19 cases to the state.

Students and educators across Alabama are heading back to the classroom this month, some for the first time in a year.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the best way to keep everyone safe is to get a COVID-19 vaccination, if eligible, and consistently wear a mask.

Harris says keeping kids out of in-person instruction can cause more than just educational consequences.

That includes “social consequences and mental health consequences, even nutritional consequences. So, we want kids in school any way we can,” he said.

Harris also says it is important to remember hygiene-related things like covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough and washing your hands. If your child might be sick, Harris says parents should use common sense when deciding whether to send them to school.

“Any child with fever needs to stay away from other kids,” Harris said. “I don’t think there’s any different rules with COVID than there are with any of the other, you know, common sense things that parents have to deal with.”

If your child could have a respiratory-type illness, whether that is fever or not, Harris says it is a good idea to call their pediatrician before deciding on going to school.

When asked about quarantine guidelines for children, Harris says a person who has been infected with COVID-19 still needs to be home for a minimum of 10 days.

“However, there are some exceptions to that close contact rule and the one that, the ones that are most important are if you’re vaccinated, then you don’t count as a close contact. Even if you’re exposed to someone you don’t have to go home,” Harris said.

If you are interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or have other COVID-related questions, visit ADPH.gov or a vaccination site near you.

“We want kids in school any way we can, the best way to do that is to be vaccinated and to consistently wear a mask and that’s the way that we’re able to keep most kids in school,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student passes away after accidental drowning
School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies
One person dead following 13th Ave. shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Some Harris Co. parents upset about new mask policy
Some Harris Co. parents upset about new mask policy
Gov. Kemp props up hospitals as many face critical COVID levels
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
Chambers Co. School District ends first week with 31 positive COVID cases