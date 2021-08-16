AP releases preseason college football poll

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the start of the college football season less than three weeks away, the Associated Press released its 2021 preseason rankings.

Here’s a look at the first rankings of the season:

1. Alabama (47)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Clemson (6)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Georgia (3)

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (FL)

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (107), Ole Miss (106), TCU (40), Liberty (36), Auburn (32), NC State (14), Michigan (12), Northwestern (8), Boise State (7), Nevada (7), BYU (6), Ball State (6), Houston (5), Boston College (5), UCF (5), West Virginia (3), UAB (2), Army (2), UCLA (2)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.