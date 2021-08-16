AP releases preseason college football poll
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the start of the college football season less than three weeks away, the Associated Press released its 2021 preseason rankings.
Here’s a look at the first rankings of the season:
1. Alabama (47)
2. Oklahoma (6)
3. Clemson (6)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Georgia (3)
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami (FL)
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Washington
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana
24. Utah
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (107), Ole Miss (106), TCU (40), Liberty (36), Auburn (32), NC State (14), Michigan (12), Northwestern (8), Boise State (7), Nevada (7), BYU (6), Ball State (6), Houston (5), Boston College (5), UCF (5), West Virginia (3), UAB (2), Army (2), UCLA (2)
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.