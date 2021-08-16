Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AP releases preseason college football poll

FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo. Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll released Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the start of the college football season less than three weeks away, the Associated Press released its 2021 preseason rankings.

Here’s a look at the first rankings of the season:

1. Alabama (47)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Clemson (6)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Georgia (3)

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (FL)

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (107), Ole Miss (106), TCU (40), Liberty (36), Auburn (32), NC State (14), Michigan (12), Northwestern (8), Boise State (7), Nevada (7), BYU (6), Ball State (6), Houston (5), Boston College (5), UCF (5), West Virginia (3), UAB (2), Army (2), UCLA (2)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student passes away after accidental drowning
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
One person dead following 13th Ave. shooting in Columbus
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies
CPD investigating deadly Samson Ave. shooting

Latest News

Tickets are on sale for the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic (File photo shown)
Tickets go on sale for 2021 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic game
Auburn freshman and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee talks with the media Aug. 13, 2021, after...
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee registers for classes at Auburn University
Phenix City woman wins gold at the Olympics
Phenix City woman wins gold at the Olympics
Sumter Co. Schools temporarily suspends football activities