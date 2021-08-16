Business Break
Barbour Co. Schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Barbour County Schools will be closed Monday, August 16.

According to a release, schools will be closed due to the threat of damaging winds and possible downed trees from Tropical Storm Fred.

The school district says it cannot safely run transportation for students in conditions with winds exceeding 30 miles per hour. Additionally, many employees travel long distances, the district says.

School are expected to resume Tuesday as usual; however, the school district encourages parents and guardians to follow its webpage for updates.

