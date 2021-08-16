Business Break
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies

Speakeasy Columbus
Speakeasy Columbus(Source: Speakeasy / Facebook)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chris Losonsky, owner of a Midtown Columbus restaurant, has died, according to a Facebook post from Midtown Columbus, Inc.

Losonsky opened Speakeasy in 1976 and relocated it to its current home at 3123 Mercury Drive.

Over the years, Losonsky owned other restaurants in the Fountain City including Twelfth Street Deli which closed in 2018 after nearly 30 years in business.

((Source: WTVM))

