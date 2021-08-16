City of Smiths Station redesigns website, launches app and QR codes to increase civic engagement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station has redesigned their website in an effort to provide a more user-friendly platform for citizens, businesses and visitors.

The newly-designed website allows for easier interaction with the City. This includes electronic submission of road maintenance and solid waste issues, as well as solid waste payments and business license applications and renewals.

Along with the website, the City has launched an electronic device app that provides a quick and basic reference for information and city services. The app, entitled “City of Smiths Station,” is available to download free of charge in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

“The new app makes the city more accessible to citizens by providing an easier way to obtain information and report problems while ‘on the go’,” said Mayor Copeland. “It provides quick links to utility companies, churches, schools, a City map, and social media pages. Just as is available on the website, the app also has links for business licenses, solid waste, and a form to report issues related to roads and other things.”

In addition to the website and app, the City has posted Quick Response (QR) codes at facilities and landmarks that allows smartphone users to retrieve YouTube Videos that provide a description for that location.

The QR codes are located at City Hall, Junction Pavilion, Jones Store Museum, Swing Park, Smiths Station Sports Complex, Clock Tower, and the Mural facing Jackson Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.