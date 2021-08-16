Business Break
Columbus Consolidated Government to delay opening hours due to inclement weather

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government will delay their opening hours tomorrow.

Due to the projected impact of Tropical Storm Fred, all Columbus Consolidated Government offices will open at 10:00 a.m.

All 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. court sessions for jail cases will be postponed until 2 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Also, all traffic court sessions will be moved to a later date.

