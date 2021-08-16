Business Break
Columbus police investigating shooting near 35th St.

(AP)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting.

News Leader 9 found the scene at 35th Street near Wilson Apartments. Police initially blocked the road off from 35th Street, 7th Avenue, and 8th Avenue, but it has since reopened.

There is no word on any injuries.

We’ll provide updates on air and online as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

