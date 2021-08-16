Business Break
Fred to Bring Big Impacts Tonight; Rain Chances Above Average Through Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fred made landfall Monday afternoon and will continue its motion to the north in the coming hours. Higher winds and heavy downpours will begin to spread in our southern counties now through the overnight. The worst of the weather will come in the general 12 hour window between midnight and noon on Tuesday, and it is an Alert Center Action Day for the possibility of gusty winds (35-45 mph in spots), heavy rain (2-5″), and at least some risk of isolated tornadoes east of the center of circulation. Once the center of Fred passes by, conditions will rapidly improve, with the possibility of the sun peeking out by Tuesday afternoon. Rain coverage will stay in the 40-50% range through the end of the week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Look for rain coverage to drop over the weekend and into early next week (back in the 20-30% range) with highs back in the lower 90s. Stay close to a source of weather information tonight and overnight as we deal with impacts from Fred.

