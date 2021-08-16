Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia wins fresh ruling in water war with Florida, Alabama

Chattahoochee River
Chattahoochee River
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that a federal agency doesn’t have to revise its plans for how it operates dams along the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers.

It’s another win for Georgia in its struggles with Florida and Alabama over the water that flows into the Apalachicola River.

Environmental groups and the state of Alabama sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2017.

They said the agency’s plans held too much water in reservoirs in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint basin.

It’s the second win for Georgia, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Florida’s effort this spring to cap how much water Georgia could use.

Some or all of the plaintiffs could appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student dies
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
One person dead following 13th Ave. shooting in Columbus
CPD investigating deadly Samson Ave. shooting
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies

Latest News

Stethoscope
Health coverage costs will stay flat for Georgia teachers, state workers
Columbus sees violent weekend with 3 homicides in 3 days
Barbour Co. Schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies