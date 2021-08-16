Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds from Fred Headed Our Way Overnight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fred will have the greatest impact on our weather for the start of the week, mainly during the Monday night – early Tuesday timeframe. Fred will likely strengthen before making landfall this evening in the Florida Panhandle as a strong tropical storm or even low-end Category 1 hurricane, but eventually weaken to a tropical depression again tomorrow once far enough inland. Fred will pass right over the Chattahoochee Valley as a tropical storm, bringing strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall to our area overnight into tomorrow morning. East Alabama and around Columbus will get in on the highest wind gusts (up to 45-50 MPH), whereas the closer you live to I-75, wind gusts will more so be in the 25-35 MPH range. A good 2 to 3″ of rain will fall across our area through Tuesday afternoon, so we’ll be monitoring for any flash flooding issues as the storm moves through. There is also a low-end threat for a few brief, weak spin-up tornadoes on the east side of the system tomorrow morning, so make sure you have your WTVM Weather app + NOAA Weather Radio on loud before going to bed tonight.

Once Fred moves out Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see a return to a more typical summertime weather pattern for the rest of the week with temperatures back in the upper 80s and low 90s and a chance of hit-or-miss storms each day. Unfortunately, the tropical moisture from Fred will linger, making for muggy conditions all week long. By Sunday and beyond, the forecast begins to trend hotter and drier.

