LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing or making changes to their activities ahead of potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Fred.

We’ve compiled a list of schools and school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley that are making changes.

BARBOUR COUNTY : Closed Monday, August 16

GIRLS INC. OF COLUMBUS & PHENIX-RUSSELL : Closed Tuesday, August 17; no students or staff should report to any location; Pending positive weather reports, Girls Inc. will resume regular business hours August 18.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY : In-person instruction canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17

RUSSELL COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Tuesday, August 17; all students participating in virtual learning; all students and personnel to remain home

ST. ANNE-PACELLI CATHOLIC SCHOOL : In-person instruction canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17

As more changes are announced, this list will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.