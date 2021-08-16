LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing or making changes to their activities ahead of potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Fred.
We’ve compiled a list of schools and school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley that are making changes.
- BARBOUR COUNTY: Closed Monday, August 16
- GIRLS INC. OF COLUMBUS & PHENIX-RUSSELL: Closed Tuesday, August 17; no students or staff should report to any location; Pending positive weather reports, Girls Inc. will resume regular business hours August 18.
- MUSCOGEE COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17
- RUSSELL COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Tuesday, August 17; all students participating in virtual learning; all students and personnel to remain home
- ST. ANNE-PACELLI CATHOLIC SCHOOL: In-person instruction canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 17
As more changes are announced, this list will continue to be updated.
