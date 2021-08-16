Local reaction to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of Afghanis are trying to flee the Country as the Taliban gained control over Afghanistan’s Capitol City.

Locally, retired military veteran of 24 years, Marvin Broadwater Senior, says now is not the time to point blame for what’s happening but instead support all our military personal as many leave their families behind to fend off the enemy group.

“When you don’t have an exit strategy… this is what happens. That’s all the last 4 or 5 administrations. But I don’t want to play the blame game. I just want all of our troops to get home safe without no one getting killed or injured,” said Broadwater Sr.

Embassy staff, civilians and their families are to be flown out of the Country in the next several days according to US Government officials.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.