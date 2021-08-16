Muscogee Co. School District making changes to school schedule ahead of inclement weather

Business Break
Muscogee Co. School District moves to remote learning ahead of inclement weather(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is moving to remote learning on Tuesday, August 17 in anticipation of tomorrow’s inclement weather.

Tropical Storm Fred is predicted to strengthen before making landfall, and is projected to bring heavy rain and winds to the Chattahoochee Valley between 4 a.m. - 9 a.m. Tuesday. State laws prohibits school buses from being on road if winds exceed 40 miles per hour.

The school district will move to remote learning for Tuesday and all school district employees should also plan to work from home. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Muscogee County School District will resume its normal schedule on Wednesday, August 18.

Students should log into their normal classes at the regularly scheduled time or complete the assignments provided by their teachers. Notify teachers and the schools if a child is absent due to weather patterns, such as power outages and flooding.

Click here for any updates on Muscogee County School District.

