SPLOST absentee ballot application open now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Muscogee County can now request absentee ballots for an upcoming vote on how some of their tax dollars will be spent. In June, the city held public meetings to plan where this money would go.

As Columbus continues to grow and expand, so does the need for major improvements.

Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge says citizens will be given the option to vote to approve a 1% increase in their sales tax to fund local projects.

”These are projects that weren’t funded in our general operating budget that we have heard from citizens,” Hodge explained.

The sales tax is called a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST and Hodge says it will fund 11 projects such as building a new government center, parks and recreation, public safety, transportation, stormwater and other projects.

”The project list is a total of 400 million dollars,” Hodge added.

News Leader 9 spoke with citizens in the community that say they are in favor of this Tax.

Bill Harlan has lived in Columbus for a long time and he says these renovations are necessary. ”The new government building is not an option. Something has to be done.”

Applications for early absentee voting are now open and here’s how it will work:

You can request a mail-in ballot. That ballot will be mailed to you once you complete the application.

This year, the application will require either a driver license number, a state identification, or authorized forms of ID.

In-person early voting will start October 12. The last day to apply for early voting by mail is October 22.

