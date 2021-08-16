Business Break
Storm safety tips ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some homeowners may find out tomorrow that their homes were not prepared for the heavy rains and winds that could come tonight.

Clogged gutters could cause water to overflow resulting in all kinds of problems. Missing or sagging roof shingles can lead to serious leaks over time. Improperly sealed windows can eventually cause some high dollar damage, too.

“Cause structural damage if it goes on long enough,” said Mike Harkins, co-owner, Window World of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Stay away from windows during a storm. Even the best windows might blow in, in intense winds.

Another precaution many people forget about is the possibility of getting an electric shock.

If there’s lightning, the plumbing in your home along with bathroom fixtures can conduct electricity .

