Suspect sought in LaGrange stabbing

(WALB)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, LaGrange police responded to the 200 block of McGregor Street in reference to a subject who had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they met with a resident who advised that a man had been stabbed in front of that residence by an unknown party and was transported to a hospital before officers arrived.

The LPD Criminal Investigations Section responded and began an investigation. Police later spoke with the stabbing victim who was being treated at West Georgia Medical Center.

Police say the identity of the perpetrator is unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

