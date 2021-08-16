Three dead over the last three days in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There were three separate deadly shootings in Columbus in the last three days. Three lives lost to gun violence, including a 12 year old child who was just riding in the vehicle with his family when it was struck by bullets. Their families, are left to cope with the pain of never seeing their loved ones again.

When asked about her opinion on the weekend of crime in the Fountain City, Millicent James, A Columbus woman, told News Leader 9, “I don’t remember it being this bad. There’s always crime, no matter where you go, you’re going to have crime, but this is escalating to something that’s quite dangerous, just to get up for a walk and go exercise.”

The weekend killings began with the death of 12 year old Cortez Richardson. According to officials, someone shot through the back windshield of Richardson’s mom’s car. They went on to say, a bullet struck him and he was pronounced dead a little after midnight.

“I feel the guys who did this are cowards. My understanding is he was on the way home from eating out with his momma and there were six other people in the car with him,” said District Attorney Mark Jones. “I thought it was understood that you don’t shoot kids, but apparently, it’s not understood.”

Jefferey White Jr.’s response to Richardson’s death echoed the D.A.’s sentiments.

“You can’t do nothing with your family nowadays, the whole generation has changed. I really think the streets are ruthless, they don’t care about nobody,” said White Jr.

According to police, the next day, 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard was shot and killed near 13th Avenue and Virginia street, tying 2020′s record homicide tally for Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

To cap the weekend off, Sunday morning 20-year-old Jamel Griffin was shot and killed near Samson Avenue and 8th street. His death brought the total homicide count for this year to 45, according to Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan. He said to News Leader 9, with four and a half months remaining in the year, if something doesn’t change, that number could grow much higher.

“When I took office in 2013, we had 26 homicides. And now we’re almost double that and before the end of the year I’m sure it will be doubled from when I took office. I’m thinking we might even see 60 homicides,” said Bryan. “I’m thinking we might even hit 60 homicides.”

District Attorney Mark Jones told News Leader 9, police are in the middle of investigating the deadly shootings over the weekend and are currently looking to acquire search warrants. He urges anyone with more information to contact the Columbus Police Department.

