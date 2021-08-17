AAA issues hydroplaning tips ahead of inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With inclement weather arriving soon, it’s important to review tips on avoid hydroplaning.

Here’s what you need to remember:

Don’t use cruise control in the rain

Avoid standing water and puddles

Drive at a safe speed

Pay attention to the cars in front of you

Don’t hit the brakes

For future planning, be sure to make sure your tires have adequate tread, rotate your tires, and don’t wait until your tires are on their deathbed to replace them.

If you feel to uncomfortable then you can always pull over to the side of the road and wait for the storm to pass.

