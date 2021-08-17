Business Break
AAA issues hydroplaning tips ahead of inclement weather

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With inclement weather arriving soon, it’s important to review tips on avoid hydroplaning.

Here’s what you need to remember:

  • Don’t use cruise control in the rain
  • Avoid standing water and puddles
  • Drive at a safe speed
  • Pay attention to the cars in front of you
  • Don’t hit the brakes

For future planning, be sure to make sure your tires have adequate tread, rotate your tires, and don’t wait until your tires are on their deathbed to replace them.

If you feel to uncomfortable then you can always pull over to the side of the road and wait for the storm to pass.

