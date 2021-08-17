Ala. Hospital Association: State has ‘negative’ ICU beds available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama hospitals are in a crisis situation as they said COVID patients are overwhelming health care workers across the state.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association told WSFA Tuesday that the state has no ICU beds. His terminology was Alabama has “negative” ICU beds.

Here is breakdown of the information Dr. Williamson shared:

1,568 patients Tuesday who need ICU beds

Only 1,557 ICU beds in Ala.

In Montgomery area there are 8 more patients getting ICU care than ICU beds available

In other parts of the state there are 30 patients getting ICU care in non-designated ICU beds

Hospitals are having to use space not normally used for ICUs

They are in the process now of trying to track down any open icu beds at hospitals around the state

”We are truly now in unchartered territory in terms of our ICU capacity,” Williamson said.

Fortunately we do not have an issue with ventilators

2,700 people in the hospital with COVID now – 41 of them are children

Only 12% of people in hospitals now are fully vaccinated

WBRC confirmed Tuesday about 48 percent of the ICU beds in Alabama were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The lack of ICU beds is a problem but it’s a problem most hospitals have prepared for with their emergency planning. The biggest impact isn’t a shortage of ICU beds but hospital staffing.

“We are not going to suddenly have a 100 ICU beds here today,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said. The head of the AHA said state hospitals are going to their emergency plans to deal with the lack of ICU beds.

Dr. Don Williamson expected to see the demand of healthcare continue as the Delta variant continues to spread across Alabama. Some medical facilities may even report negative ICU bed usage because they are taking care of people beyond their official bed capacity. “They may spend more time in the ER than they normally would. They may spend hours. On the other hand they may end up being taken care of in a hallway on a gurney as opposed to an ICU bed,” Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said no patient needing critical care is being turned away. They may be kept in the ER rather than the ICU ward. Patients may be diverted to other hospitals. The hospital executive said beds can be found even if they are out of ICU beds. The problem remains finding staffing to provide care for those beds.

The Alabama Department of Public Health spokesman said they’ve been in communication with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Disaster Medical Assistance Team for days. Resource requests have been filed for staffing assistance and are being processed.

