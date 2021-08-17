Business Break
Columbus police chief speaks about deadly weekend in the city

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Black is speaking exclusively to News Leader 9 about the surge in violence over the weekend and what police are doing to combat crime.

Three people were killed over the weekend including a 12-year-old child. Chief Blackmon says each of the murder cases remain under investigation.

“In order to change behavior, we’ve got to understand that mindset has to change,” the chief said. He added that, along with police efforts, it will it take the community to come together to bring change.

Chief Freddie Blackmon joins us every other Monday on WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30.

Anyone with information on crimes is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3205.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

