Early morning tornado leaves damage in Meriwether Co.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning tornado blew through Meriwether County early Tuesday morning.

The event happened around 4:45 a.m. The tornado warning included the northern edge of Troup County as well.

The confirmed report of the tornado also included reports of several large trees down across Coleman Creek Circle.

