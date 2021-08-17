Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Early morning tornado leaves damage in Meriwether Co.

The event happened around 4:45 a.m. The tornado warning included the northern edge of Troup...
The event happened around 4:45 a.m. The tornado warning included the northern edge of Troup County as well.(AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning tornado blew through Meriwether County early Tuesday morning.

The event happened around 4:45 a.m. The tornado warning included the northern edge of Troup County as well.

The confirmed report of the tornado also included reports of several large trees down across Coleman Creek Circle.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more information is available to us.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Muscogee Co. School District moves to remote learning ahead of inclement weather
Muscogee Co. School District making changes to school schedule ahead of inclement weather
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student passes away after accidental drowning
Columbus sees violent weekend with 3 homicides in 3 days

Latest News

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare updates visitor guidelines
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare clinics, New Horizons Outpatient and Day Programs to close due to inclement weather
Possible tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
CONFIRMED: Tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
Power is out in some areas.
Power outage reported in Phenix City, near Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office to Hwy. 165
‘Ya’ll took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim
‘Ya’ll took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim