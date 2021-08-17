Business Break
Emergency crews recover drowning victim near 13th St. in Phenix City

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First responders and police are on the scene of a drowning in the Chattahoochee River near 13th St. in Phenix City.

Coroner Buddy Bryant confirmed a person has died following a drowning in the Chattahoochee River behind the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.

No additional details are available at this time. This is a developing story.

