Emergency crews recover drowning victim near 13th St. in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First responders and police are on the scene of a drowning in the Chattahoochee River near 13th St. in Phenix City.

Coroner Buddy Bryant confirmed a person has died following a drowning in the Chattahoochee River behind the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.

No additional details are available at this time. This is a developing story.

