Emergency crews recover drowning victim near 13th St. in Phenix City
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First responders and police are on the scene of a drowning in the Chattahoochee River near 13th St. in Phenix City.
Coroner Buddy Bryant confirmed a person has died following a drowning in the Chattahoochee River behind the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.
No additional details are available at this time. This is a developing story.
