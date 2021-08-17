Feeding the Valley Food Bank reschedules two mobile pantries due to severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank has rescheduled two mobile food pantries in the Chattahoochee Valley due to severe weather.

The Stewart County Mobile Food Pantry that was originally scheduled for August 17, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 25. The Talbot County Mobile Food Pantry was rescheduled to Tuesday, August 24.

The decision to reschedule comes from messy weather that Tropical Depression Fred left behind in the Chattahoochee Valley.

