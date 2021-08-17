Business Break
Feeding the Valley Food Bank reschedules two mobile pantries due to severe weather(Source: Feeding the Valley)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank has rescheduled two mobile food pantries in the Chattahoochee Valley due to severe weather.

The Stewart County Mobile Food Pantry that was originally scheduled for August 17, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 25. The Talbot County Mobile Food Pantry was rescheduled to Tuesday, August 24.

The decision to reschedule comes from messy weather that Tropical Depression Fred left behind in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

