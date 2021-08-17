Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season

The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.(Girl Scouts of the USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Girl Scouts are calling all chocolate lovers with a new cookie!

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new, brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs January through April.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Muscogee Co. School District moves to remote learning ahead of inclement weather
Muscogee Co. School District making changes to school schedule ahead of inclement weather
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student passes away after accidental drowning
Columbus sees violent weekend with 3 homicides in 3 days

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center suspends emergency center visitation
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
White House: Taliban agree to allow civilian ‘safe passage’
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents