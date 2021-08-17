Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, right, wave to the crowd at a campaign stop Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he and his husband are new parents.

Buttigieg tweeted that the process isn’t complete, but is “overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents.”

According to NBC, Buttigieg and his husband have been married since 2018 and live in Washington together.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019 and became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Muscogee Co. School District moves to remote learning ahead of inclement weather
Muscogee Co. School District making changes to school schedule ahead of inclement weather
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student passes away after accidental drowning
Columbus sees violent weekend with 3 homicides in 3 days

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
The Biden administration is expected to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans.
US to recommend booster shots
The City of Tuskegee says it has determined the square on which a Confederate monument sits is...
Tuskegee: County owns square where Confederate monument sits