Phoebe Sumter Medical Center suspends emergency center visitation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus has temporarily suspended visitation at its emergency center. Officials say this change is due to an ‘overwhelming’ volume of patients.

The medical center says there are a few exceptions to the policy:

End-of-life situations

Patients with special needs

Minors under age 18

If one of those exceptions is met, the hospital will grant one visitor per patient. Additionally, all visitors must stay with the patient during their visit.

“Regretfully, except under a few exceptions, we have suspended visitation in our ER until our volume of patients slows down. We will work diligently to stay in communication with loved ones who cannot be at a patient’s bedside, and we ask for their patience and understanding,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter chief executive officer.

As of now, visitation guidelines are not changing in other areas of the hospital.

