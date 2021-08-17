Business Break
Possible tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus

A few school districts will remain closed Tuesday, August 17, following impacts from Tropical Storm Fred; however, several area school districts have decided to reopen schools on Tuesday.(AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy winds and tornado-like conditions were reported on a few Americus streets early Tuesday morning.

The damage happened near Pinecrest Drive and Sharon Drive in Americus. Sumter County EMS Director Nigel Poole confirmed that many trees are down due to strong winds.

News Leader 9 has crews on the way to the area.

Stay with us for more details on the damage.

