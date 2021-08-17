Rain Chances Increasing Later in the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s left of Fred is moving out of the forecast area, and as promised, the sun is peeking out across the Valley. Wednesday looks like a pretty dry day with the rain coverage in the 20-30% range, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will top our near the 90 degree mark, but the 80s will return for highs for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with rain coverage back up in the 40-60% range. Keep that umbrella with you and make sure you’re keeping track of things on our WTVM weather app. The chances of rain will drop off a bit on Sunday - which should be the drier of the two weekend days. For next week, high pressure will start to build in over our area which will mean warmer temperatures and less rain - highs will be back in the low to mid 90s with rain coverage only in the 10-20% range.

