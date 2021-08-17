So Long, Fred!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet and windy night, Tropical Depression Fred will move away from the Valley by mid-morning, just leaving behind some scattered showers at times and breezy conditions for your Tuesday. Though some clouds will linger, we’ll get in on some breaks of sunshine too as Fred heads northward. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s today but climb back into the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. Despite Fred exiting our area this morning, plenty of tropical moisture will be left behind in its wake, so we’ll see decent rain coverage each afternoon and evening through Friday with coverage around 40-50% each day. Saturday will still feature below average high temperatures and a chance of a few hit-or-miss storms before we transition back to a drier and more seasonably hot pattern next week. So, 90s will return! Though we have Tropical Storms Henri and Grace out in the Atlantic Basin, neither system will have any impacts on the Southeast U.S.

