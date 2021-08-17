Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

So Long, Fred!

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet and windy night, Tropical Depression Fred will move away from the Valley by mid-morning, just leaving behind some scattered showers at times and breezy conditions for your Tuesday. Though some clouds will linger, we’ll get in on some breaks of sunshine too as Fred heads northward. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s today but climb back into the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. Despite Fred exiting our area this morning, plenty of tropical moisture will be left behind in its wake, so we’ll see decent rain coverage each afternoon and evening through Friday with coverage around 40-50% each day. Saturday will still feature below average high temperatures and a chance of a few hit-or-miss storms before we transition back to a drier and more seasonably hot pattern next week. So, 90s will return! Though we have Tropical Storms Henri and Grace out in the Atlantic Basin, neither system will have any impacts on the Southeast U.S.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Muscogee Co. School District moves to remote learning ahead of inclement weather
Muscogee Co. School District making changes to school schedule ahead of inclement weather
Speakeasy Columbus
Beloved Columbus restaurant owner Chris Losonsky dies
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student passes away after accidental drowning
Columbus sees violent weekend with 3 homicides in 3 days

Latest News

Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go
The event happened around 4:45 a.m. The tornado warning included the northern edge of Troup...
Early morning tornado leaves damage in Meriwether Co.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare updates visitor guidelines
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare clinics, New Horizons Outpatient and Day Programs to close due to inclement weather
Possible tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
CONFIRMED: Tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus