Springer Opera House to host COVID vaccine clinic in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As apart of an effort to increase COVID vaccination rates in Muscogee County, Springer Opera House is teaming up with three local organizations to host a vaccine clinic.

Together with ZÖe Pediatrics, IACT Health, and the Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance, Springer Opera House will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 28. The pop-up site will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 103 East 10th Street in Columbus.

ZÖe Pediatrics and IACT Health will be provide physicians, nurses, and vaccine supplies to the clinic. The Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance will offer volunteers and help promote the event.

“We want to help our neighbors get vaccinated so that we can all enjoy the benefits of a healthy community – including arts events. The arts are the one place where our community has come together for nearly 200 years, and we want to make an impact in smothering this dreadful virus here,” said Paul Pierce, Springer Opera House artistic director.

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Children age 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Patients will return to the Springer Opera House for their second injection on Saturday, September 25.

Click here to register for the vaccination event.

