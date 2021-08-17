Business Break
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare clinics, New Horizons Outpatient and Day Programs to close due to inclement weather

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare updates visitor guidelines
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare physician practices and New Horizons Outpatient and Day Programs will be closed on Tuesday, August 17.

The closings come as Fred passes through the Chattahoochee Valley.

New Horizons says the clinic is closed throughout the eight county service area. Residential programs will continue to operate as scheduled.

Both clinics are expected to resume regular hours on Wednesday, August 18.

