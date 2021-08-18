Business Break
Alabama’s hospital crisis intensifies; 29 now waiting for ICU beds

Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The crisis within Alabama’s hospitals is intensifying as healthcare workers treat an ever-growing number of COVID-19 patients without having intensive care unit beds to put them in.

Alabama ran out of designated ICU beds on Tuesday, dipping into negative status as 11 people waited for an open bed. On Wednesday, that number grew to 29.

“In most parts of the state, the average person who has a heart attack today or is involved in a serious automobile accident, it’s going to be difficult,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “The hospitals are going to have to be real creative in finding a place to be able to care for that patient.”

The Alabama Hospital Association said Tuesday there were 1,557 designated ICU beds in the state.

The state isn’t having supply issues with PPE or ventilators. The major concern is limits on staffing, something Harris said FEMA may be able to help alleviate to a degree. Further details were limited, but discussions with the federal government are ongoing.

“Individuals who end up in the hospital will be taken care of, let me be very clear on that,” Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson said, but he added that people may be managed for extended periods of time in the emergency room, on hallway gurneys, or even transferred to other facilities for care.

Williamson said with thousands of new positive cases being reported daily, the state has not reached a peak. That means more hospitalizations can be expected.

The state’s hospitals are treating 2,731 inpatients for COVID-19, up slightly from the previous day.

