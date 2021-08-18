Back to the Basics (Forecast Wise!)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that Fred is long gone, and the typical summertime weather pattern resumes. High temperatures will once again depend on the amount of cloud and storm coverage each afternoon and evening, so anticipate upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. For today, most of us will stay on the dry side with only a few pop-up storms possible later on. You’ll want the umbrella and WTVM Weather app nearby though on Thursday through Saturday as a disturbance hanging out nearby helps bump up rain coverage to 40-60%.

The forecast for Sunday and next week though looks drier overall with coverage down to 20-30% each day, and thus hotter temperatures building back in. Of course, the humidity won’t be budging (and is still running high in the wake of Fred), so feels like temperatures could approach the triple digits again next week.

