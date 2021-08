COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the 19-year-old man was working on his car when it fell on his chest.

The accident happened on Bond Avenue in Columbus.

