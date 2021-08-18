FDA approves third vaccine shot for immunocompromised

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The FDA has approved a third vaccine shot for a certain portion of the population.

“When people get sick with COVID it is catastrophic. This is a catastrophic disease,” said Dr. Joseph Surber.

This is what the Chief Medical Doctor at IACT Health says is the case for anyone infected with COVID, but especially people who already have weak immune systems.

The Food Drug and Administration recently authorized a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people who have severely compromised immune systems.

According to Dr. Surber people with severely compromised immune systems are people who’s immune systems don’t work the way they are supposed to.

“Maybe you have cancer and are going through chemotherapy that makes your immune system not work. Maybe you have an organ transplant, a liver transplant or a kidney transplant things along those lines,” explained Surber. “We give them a third shot to hopefully bring their immune system back up to par.”

Spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health, Pam Kirkland, says people with these conditions need more protection against the virus.

“The two doses does not give them enough protection against COVID 19,” said Kirkland.

Only not all people with weak immune systems can receive the third shot.

“At this time it’s only for people who have severely compromised systems,” followed Kirkland.

Kirkland says children 12 years and older who qualify can receive a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine and people 18 and older can get a third shot for the Moderna.

