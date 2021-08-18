First American Airlines flight lands in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus economy is getting a huge shot in the arm as today, the Columbus Airport officially welcomed back American Airlines with it’s first incoming flight.

After parting ways in 2013, American Airlines made a comeback in a big way to the Fountain City.

“American Airlines is a great corporation and we are thankful they kept the light on for Columbus Georgia. We missed you and welcome back,” exclaimed Columbus Airport Commissioner, Don Cook.

Community leaders gathered at the newly renovated airport as the first American Airlines plane came in Tuesday.

“We saw in our assessment that this community is a growing and vibrant community and by using that we assessed we could really make this work by not only flying to our Charlotte hub but also to our Dallas Fort Worth hub,” said James Seadler, American Airlines Corporate Real Estate.

Many invigorated at how this news will bring an increase in not only revenue but increased interest in Columbus.

From an economic development standpoint this supports our efforts as we work to attract new industry to the Columbus area,” said Jerald Mitchell, Columbus chamber CEO.

Peter Bowden, CEO of Visit Columbus says because of the partnership between American Airlines and the Columbus Airport, a new marketing campaign is already underway working with one of the nations largest consultants in the Dallas and Charlotte markets to hopefully attract meeting and convention planners to the Fountain City.

“Today’s announcement brings new market opportunities for Columbus because our market has gotten larger since it is now easier to get to,” said Bowden. “Air service and urban growth go hand in hand…”

Tickets for the new service are already available on AA.com, but it doesn’t end there. With Columbus being the second largest city in Georgia, according to latest Census data, there could be even more future growth for the airport in the near future.

“Recently we have gone to some conferences and had discussions with larger airlines and low cost carriers and we have had some great conversations,” said Amber Clark, Columbus Airport Director.

According to Jerald Mitchell, an initial growth rate of Columbus was estimated to be at 4% but announced today, the Fountain City now has a growth rate of 9%.

