Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former first lady, Georgia native Rosalynn Carter turns 94

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are...
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Atlanta. Former President Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get out your birthday hats and your party blowers - it’s a special someone’s birthday!

Roslaynn Carter turned 94-years-old today! Eleanor Rosalynn Carter was born on August 18, 1927 in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter got married on July 7, 1946 in Plains - and recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Together the couple has four kids, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File)(Horace Cort | AP)

Rosalynn was the First Lady of the United States from 1977-1981.

Carter is heavily involved with community work and extracurriculars.

Today, she is a leading advocate for mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights, and conflict resolution through her work as co-founder at The Carter Center. The center is a private, nonprofit institution founded by former President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter in 1982.

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are building Habitat for Humanity homes in North...
President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are building Habitat for Humanity homes in North Memphis. (Source: Amelia Carlson / WMC Action News 5)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Ya’ll took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim
‘Y’all took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim
School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Possible tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
CONFIRMED: Tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
Police respond to alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Police investigate alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Ambulance
Emergency crews recover drowning victim near 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Opelika police searching for car break-in suspect
Opelika police searching for car break-in suspect
A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
James Jackson II
James Jackson II
Three Troup County schools are moving to virtual learning after students tested positive for...
Three Troup Co. schools move to virtual learning after students test positive for COVID-19