Former first lady, Georgia native Rosalynn Carter turns 94

Roslaynn Carter turned 94-years-old today! Eleanor Rosalynn Carter was born on August 18, 1927 in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter got married on July 7, 1946 in Plains - and recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Together the couple has four kids, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File) (Horace Cort | AP)

Rosalynn was the First Lady of the United States from 1977-1981.

Carter is heavily involved with community work and extracurriculars.

In 1991, she launched with Mrs. Betty Bumpers, wife of former U.S. Senator Dale Bumpers of Arkansas, Vaccinate Your Family (founded as Every Child By Two), a nationwide campaign to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases by raising awareness of the critical need for timely infant immunizations. She also works with Habitat for Humanity, participating in the annual weeklong Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project that in 1984 began building homes for the needy, and 3Keys (formerly Project Interconnections), a public/private nonprofit partnership to provide housing for homeless people living with mental illnesses. She served as distinguished centennial lecturer at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, from 1988-1992 and as distinguished fellow at the Emory University Department of Women’s Studies in Atlanta, from 1990-2018.

Today, she is a leading advocate for mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights, and conflict resolution through her work as co-founder at The Carter Center. The center is a private, nonprofit institution founded by former President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter in 1982.

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are building Habitat for Humanity homes in North Memphis. (Source: Amelia Carlson / WMC Action News 5)

