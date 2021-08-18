Funeral arrangements set for 12-year-old murder victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral services have been announced for a 12-year old boy who was killed as he slept in his family’s car on the way home from dinner.

Cortez Richardson, described as a model student at East Columbus Magnet Academy, died Friday night after someone fired shots into their vehicle on Luna Drive. Cortez’s mother, grandmother, and siblings were all in the vehicle.

His funeral will be Saturday, August 18 at 1 p.m. at the Hill-Watson Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1605 3rd Avenue in Columbus.

Columbus police are urging anyone with information on what happened to give them a call. Police say any information can be given anonymously.

