Ham radio enthusiast saves friend having stroke after wrong number call

By KOVR Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANTECA, Calif. (KOVR) - A ham radio wrong number ended up being a life-saving call from hundreds of miles away.

California ham radio enthusiast Bill Scott got a call on his radio in June from his friend Skip Kritcher, 500 miles away in Oregon. He had dialed Bill Scott by mistake while trying to get help.

Bill’s wife Sharon Scott, a retired nurse of nearly 60 years, quickly realized Kritcher was having a stroke.

Skip Kritcher is now recovering from a stroke, though he still has impaired vision. He and rescuer Bill Scott continue to communicate through their ham radios when they can.(Source: KOVR, Skip Kritcher via CNN)

“The speech that he had was slurred, and my husband couldn’t seem to keep him on task,” she said.

The call dropped, so the couple called 911 and directed first responders to Kritcher’s house.

“I was nervous because I didn’t want to lose my friend,” Bill Scott said.

Kritcher is now recovering from the incident, though he still has impaired vision. One of his family members told the Scotts their quick actions saved his life.

“Just a miracle that he called the wrong number and got us,” Sharon Scott said.

Now, thanks to a fateful wrong number and a ham radio hero, this long-distance friendship has only strengthened. Bill Scott and Kritcher continue to communicate through their ham radios when they can.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

