Harris County School District releases weekly COVID report

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID numbers continue to rise in the Harris County School District.

More than 500 students are currently in quarantine.

The district released new numbers this evening showing 59 students have tested positive for the virus and another 447 are in quarantine because of close contact.

There are a total of 5600 students in the district. Of the school district’s employees, only 10 people have tested positive or are in quarantine. That is out of just over 750 employees.

Monday was the first day that mask wearing was mandatory for everyone including students after nearly 400 students had to be quarantined last week.

