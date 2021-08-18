Business Break
Increasing Rain Chances Friday & Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage looks fairly average going into Thursday with those afternoon and evening storms and highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but look for a better chance of rain and storms going into Friday and Saturday. You can always keep track of any storms on our WTVM weather app! The coverage of rain will start to drop off a bit on Sunday, so that will likely be the drier of the two weekend days (and also the hottest). Early next week, high pressure will settle in, helping to knock the rain chances down even more (10-30%) and bump up temperatures to the low and mid 90s. Even for the end of next week, our weather won’t change that much, which isn’t terribly unusual for August. In the tropics, Grace and Henri will be no threat to the northern Gulf Coast or our neck of the woods!

